David Talberg, age 72 of Hillman, passed away April 27, 2022 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Mr. Jim's in Foley. There will be a lunch served starting at 3:30 PM at Mr. Jim's. Hillman American Legion Military Honors will be at 1:00 PM. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
David Allan Talberg was born February 2, 1950 in Milaca to Robert and Mildred (Dahler) Talberg. He graduated from Milaca High School, Class of 1968. He entered in to the US Army and served honorably from 1969 to 1971. David lived most all of his life in the Hillman area. He attended auctioneers school and owned and operated Talberg Auction Service from 1984 until present. He also was an owner/operator and drove truck for Wayne Transport and Coborns Inc.
He enjoyed riding motorcycle, telling jokes and spending time with his grandchildren. David had an infectious personality and a knack for telling a good joke. He will be remembered for his laughter and kindness he showed towards everyone.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Hillman; his special dog and friend, Tommy Boy; and children, Bobby (Vicki) Talberg of Burnsville, Michelle (Luke) Gorecki of Foley and Brad (Tonya Ray) Talberg of Hillman. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Spencer, Carley, Parker; brothers, Michael (Lavern) Talberg, Jim (Sandy) Talberg, Tim (Karen) Talberg and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Talberg.
