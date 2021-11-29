Dave C. Johnson, age 62 of Milaca, MN passed away November 28, 2021.
Survived by his wife of 36 years, Marlene; sons Jason (Tracy), Lewis (Crystal), Tyler, and grandchildren.
Dave was a structural engineer who was passionate about his work, loved fishing, and mostly he loved the Lord.
A private service will be held Saturday, December 4th.
