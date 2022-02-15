Darlene Donna Kunzer passed away peacefully at home at the age of 79.
Darlene was born on June 22, 1942 in Cambridge, MN to Raymond and Mable Ginder. She lived in various places in Minnesota and built her last home recently in Ogilvie, MN.
Darlene had various jobs in her lifetime, but enjoyed working in the field of caretaking for the elderly.
She also enjoyed children and did a lot to help out all her children and grandchildren.
Darlene also enjoyed cooking. She would always bake cookies, candies and make banana bread. She would give what she baked to all her family and friends.
She also had a love for thrift stores and garage sales. She would always be on the lookout for deals to be able to give to family and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by parents Raymond and Mable Ginder, daughter Kim Ekstrand, grandson "Little" Brian Ekstrand.
Darlene is survived by husband Donald Kunzer of Ogilvie, MN, brother Gary Ginder, sisters Mona Peterson and Pam Wakefield, daughters Tammy Vaughn and Denise Casler, sons Randy Ekstrand and Brian Ekstrand, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future and burial will be at Atna Cemetery located in Isanti, MN.
