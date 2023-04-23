Darlene Joan Bekius was born August 8, 1937 to Harold and Anna (Schlafer) Lemmon at home in Taylor, Nebraska. She passed away April 22, 2023 at the age of 85 at Milaca Elim Home.

At the age of eight, she moved with her family to Milaca. She graduated from Milaca High School and went on to work in the legal secretarial field. In 1957, she married Edwin Bekius. To this marriage, four children were born. Darlene loved spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, baking, bird watching and driving her favorite Little Diesel Tractor.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.