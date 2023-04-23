Darlene Joan Bekius was born August 8, 1937 to Harold and Anna (Schlafer) Lemmon at home in Taylor, Nebraska. She passed away April 22, 2023 at the age of 85 at Milaca Elim Home.
At the age of eight, she moved with her family to Milaca. She graduated from Milaca High School and went on to work in the legal secretarial field. In 1957, she married Edwin Bekius. To this marriage, four children were born. Darlene loved spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, baking, bird watching and driving her favorite Little Diesel Tractor.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Anna Lemmon, son-in-law Doyle Belisle and brother-in-law Farrell Maurer.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Edwin Bekius; children Kevin (Jaynie) Bekius, Julie (Jim) Nordlocken, Jane King (Mark) and Joan Belisle; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five bonus granddaughters; sister Virginia Maurer; brother George (Deanna) Lemmon and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Milaca United Methodist, 310 3rd Avenue NW, Milaca, MN 56353 at 11:00 with visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Heart Association.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Milaca Elim Home for her wonderful care.
