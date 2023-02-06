Daniel Narcisse Jansen was born March 15, 1935 to Hubert and Blanche (Girard) Jansen in Princeton, MN. He grew up near Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1953 - 1957. After completing his service, Danny worked as a farmer and had a hobby farm near Milaca. In 1972, he began working for Mimbach, selling farm machinery for 17 years until his retirement.
He married Marlene on September 20, 1997 at St. Anthony's Church in St. Cloud, MN. Danny and Marlene enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Texas. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing and soft music. In 2018, they moved to a townhome in Milaca and they greatly enjoyed their time there. He was a devoted father and husband and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Milaca, the Knights of Columbus and the Milaca VFW.
Danny passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Edward (Sheryl), Chris (Jen), Bruce, Jackie (Dave) Matthews and Lisa (Bill) Mueller; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Claire, Louise, Sarah and Lillian; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Louis and sisters, Adeline and Mary.
The family would like to thank Fr. Derek, all their neighbors and the hospice team for their wonderful help and support.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milaca. Burial with full military honors followed at the parish cemetery.
