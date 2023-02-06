Daniel Narcisse Jansen was born March 15, 1935 to Hubert and Blanche (Girard) Jansen in Princeton, MN. He grew up near Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1953 - 1957. After completing his service, Danny worked as a farmer and had a hobby farm near Milaca. In 1972, he began working for Mimbach, selling farm machinery for 17 years until his retirement.

He married Marlene on September 20, 1997 at St. Anthony's Church in St. Cloud, MN. Danny and Marlene enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Texas. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing and soft music. In 2018, they moved to a townhome in Milaca and they greatly enjoyed their time there. He was a devoted father and husband and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Milaca, the Knights of Columbus and the Milaca VFW.

