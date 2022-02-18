Daniel Doughty, age 84, of Milaca, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 2 PM at Milaca Alliance Church. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Daniel Allen Doughty was born March 19, 1937 to Glendon and Hulda (Dranselka) Doughty in Palmer, AK. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Rita Shir on March 5, 1960. Dan worked as an electronic technician and owned a small engine repair shop in Onamia. In retirement, he enjoyed spending winters in Texas and playing senior softball.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; children, Ilene (Bruce) Paulsen, Steve Doughty, David (Sue) Doughty, Linda Brown and Michael (Donna) Doughty; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Albert (Sarah) Erickson; also by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce and brothers, Glen and Ronald.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.