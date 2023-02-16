Daniel M. Stevenson, age 63 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2023, at the Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Funeral Services for Danny held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton with Pastor Steve Carlson officiating. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

