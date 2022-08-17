Danny Meade, age 55 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale, after battling with injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Funeral Services for Danny held at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Able Hearts CCC (Old Spencer Brook Church) at 6823 305th Lane NW, Princeton. Visitation held from 4 - 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 18 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service on Friday at Able Hearts CCC. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, following the service. There will be a luncheon to follow.

Daniel John Meade was born to Robert and Beverly (Bogdanovich) Meade on May 24, 1967, in Grand Rapids. He met the love of his life, Jannelle Lynn Prescott, on a wild Halloween night in 2013, and they soon became inseparable. They were joined in marriage on September 21, 2015, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Princeton, and they went on to build a beautiful life together full of fun and adventure.

