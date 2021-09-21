Dallas J. DeJong

Dallas Jack DeJong, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 16, 2021.
He was born to the late Jake and Marjorie (Bergeron) DeJong on June 7, 1935, in Princeton. Dallas married Dolores Hamann on August 31, 1957, in Princeton. He worked as a lumberjack for Ratzlaff Logging for many years up to his retirement. Dallas enjoyed hunting, fishing, and small engine repair.
Dallas is survived by his wife, Dolores; sons-in-law, David Hollingsworth and Scott Clunis. He was also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Carole Hollingsworth and Barb Clunis; grandson, Brandon Homstad; and brother, Douglas DeJong.
A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.