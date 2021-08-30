Dale L. Rosenberg

Dale Leroy Rosenberg, 82, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, formerly from Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 3, 2021. Dale was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on October 16, 1938 to Clarence and Edna (Peterson) Rosenberg. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1957. In 1961, Dale graduated from the University of Minnesota Mortuary Science School. He worked at a mortuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota for one year. Dale was drafted by the army in September 1962. He served for 6 months at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC and was stationed in Orland, France for one year. He returned to Milaca on September 10, 1964. After a few months working in a Minneapolis Funeral home, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska in November 1964. He worked at Evergreen Memorial Chapel in Spenard, Alaska for 27 years, for Federal Express for 12 years and for 20 years as a caretaker for Helen. Dale enjoyed traveling, visiting his brothers and sister. He traveled to Sweden and located the church that the Rosenberg family attended and the Rosenberg family that still lives there. Dale enjoyed cross country skiing and bicycling in the beautiful Alaskan outdoors. He supported Milaca students with his endowed scholarships and gave scholarships to students at the University of Minnesota and University of Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents and dear friend, Helen. Dale is survived by his siblings, Robert Rosenberg of St. Cloud, Curtis (Esther) Rosenberg of Albuquerque, and Karen Whetham (Miles) of Bemidji; numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a very good friend from Milaca, Denny Sanford of Alaska. A tentative date for a graveside service at Forest Hills Cemetery in Milaca, Minnesota is set for May 21, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to the Milaca Scholarship Foundation.
