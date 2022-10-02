Dale Alva Kuether was born September 27, 1942 to Emil and Helen Kuether in Milaca, Minnesota. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1960. He worked at the creamery in Milaca for Land O' Lakes driving truck and dispatching for 39 years. Dale was a member of the Teamsters Union for 30 years. He was a member of the Milaca American Legion. He married Pat on June 28, 1986.
Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling.
He passed away September 30, 2022.
Dale is survived by his wife, Pat of Foreston; son, Troy (Amy) Kuether of Milaca; daughter, Tracy Meyer of Minnetonka; stepchildren, Eric (Jen) Carlson of Sauk Rapids, Amy (Adam) VanDonsel of Foreston, and Aaron Carlson (Lori) of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren; sister, Dorathy Rosenberg of Isanti.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Helen Kuether; brothers, Gerald (Carol) Kuether and Donald (Candi) Kuether; brother-in-law, Edward Rosenberg.
In keeping with Dale's wishes, no services will be held at this time.
