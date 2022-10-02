Dale Alva Kuether was born September 27, 1942 to Emil and Helen Kuether in Milaca, Minnesota. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1960. He worked at the creamery in Milaca for Land O' Lakes driving truck and dispatching for 39 years. Dale was a member of the Teamsters Union for 30 years. He was a member of the Milaca American Legion. He married Pat on June 28, 1986.

Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling.

