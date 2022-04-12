Dale Vernon Hunter was born to Minnie and Ellis Hunter on May 12, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. Dale and his family moved from Chicago when he was four years old. He attended grade school and high school in Milaca. After his graduation in 1965, he attended St. Olaf, majoring in church music with an emphasis in organ.
Dale had a real talent for music. He taught music for three years in Florida and Wisconsin. After his teaching experience, he worked as a music director, church organist, and choir director in the Minneapolis area. Along with these jobs, he taught piano lessons from his home. Dale helped design pipe organs for churches, including the pipe organ at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. Dale also did many church organ concerts. Many times, Dale would donate his time playing piano or the organ at various church activities in the community.
When moving back to Milaca to care for his mother, Dale would maintain the pipe organ and instruct people on using it at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca, he would also serve as an organist.
Dale will be missed for several reasons. One big reason was his work with genealogy, family records, and his knowledge that left with him.
Dale passed away April 10, 2022 at the Milaca Elim Home.
Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie, and his father, Ellis, and many cousins.
He is survived by many loving cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment will follow at Wendell Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.