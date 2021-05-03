Dale Robert Hendrickson was born July 25, 1937 to Russell and Evelyn (Benson) Hendrickson and passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021. Dale was born, raised, and lived his entire life in Milaca, Minnesota. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1956. Dale and Marty (Moe) were wed on June 24, 1961. Dale loved horses, reading, and talking to his family and friends on his phone and driving his golf cart around home. He always loved hearing and telling great stories. We all loved him dearly and he will be missed. Dale is survived by his wife, Marty; three children, Jeff and Cindy (Eggen) Hendrickson, Todd and Marie (Hass) Hendrickson, and Jodi Hendrickson; grandchildren, Kayla (Dylan) Recker, Emily Hendrickson, Leo Hendrickson, Chloe Hendrickson, Maddie Gravning, and Harrison Gravning; siblings, Bruce and MaryJane Hendrickson, Bette and Frank Hahn, Gary Hendrickson, Mark Hendrickson, Vicki and Bill Weikert. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jan Hendrickson; sister, DeeDee (Hendrickson) Moorlag and grandson, Carter Hendrickson. A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.