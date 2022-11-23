Dale E. Stevenson, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022, at the Guardian Angels Senior Living Facility in Elk River.

Funeral Services for Dale held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with Pastor Jay Webber officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at Blue Mound Cemetery.

