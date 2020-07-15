Dale Edwin Lundeen, age 81 of Cambridge, went home to his heavenly Father on July 14, 2020. On October 11, 1938, Dale was born in Sandstone, MN to Edwin and Viola (nee Velau) Lundeen. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Michael. Dale is survived by his loving wife Karen of 59 years; sons Steven (Tina) of Princeton, Gary (Kathryn) of Cokato, Jeffrey (Brenda) of Cambridge and Matthew (Melissa) of Cambridge. He was a devoted grandfather to Wade (Rachel), Andrew (Taylor), Anthony DeMarco, RaeAnn Lundeen, Ryan (Deandra), Kyle (fiancé Leah Kroening), Aaron DeMarco, Evan, Colin, Katelyn Lundeen, Grace Lundeen and Olivia Lundeen. Proud great-grandfather of Bjorn and Irelyn Lundeen. Also survived by his siblings Sharon (Dale) Hass, Mitchell (Dianne) Lundeen, John (Judy) Lundeen and Larry (Diane) Lundeen. Dale was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and served on the Church council. He coached youth basketball and softball teams; taking them to many championships. He was a 4-H leader in Dairy and Small Engines disciplines; seeing his sons competing at the local county and State Fair. Dale liked to personally welcome new members to Long Lake Lutheran Church. He proudly served in the US Army and said that “Everyone would gain from that experience.” During his working career, Dale had many professions. He started as a barber at the Anoka State Hospital. Later, he was employed at Hoffman Engineering/ Federal Cartridge, Princeton CO-OP Creamery, Isanti County Equipment, Organizer for NFO and finally retiring as the Public Works Director for the City of Bethel. He made lots of friends in his many endeavors. Public visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St., Cambridge, 763-689-2244. A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Long Lake Lutheran Church Interment will be private. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Dale E. Lundeen
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
