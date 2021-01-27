Dale E. Koppendrayer, 61 of Princeton, MN, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his home. Due to COVID restrictions, burial will be at a later time. Dale was born to the late Albert and Dorothy (Hoffies) Koppendrayer on April 11, 1959, in Milaca. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1977. Immediately after graduation, Dale started working at Smith Systems as a welder and worked there until 2000. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle on road trips with his friends, watching television, and socializing with family and friends. Dale is survived by his sisters, Carlene Koppendrayer and Rae Ann Koppendrayer; brother, Dennis Koppendrayer; sister-in-law, Linda Koppendrayer; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

