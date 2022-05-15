Curtis Carlyle Legwold

Curtis C. Legwold was reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, family members and friends on May 12, 2022.
Curt was born in Peterson, MN on June 19, 1933. He attended Winona State University and received his Bachelor's Degree. He was a high school teacher in Belle Plaine, MN where he met his wife, Elaine. Curt was drafted to the US Army shortly before their wedding in June of 1957. After the Army, Curt earned his Master's Degree at the University of Colorado-Denver. They moved to Wisconsin where he was a State Social Worker and later a Sociology Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He then went on to be a Nursing Home Administrator and US Department of Veterans Affairs Care Center Coordinator.
Curt and Elaine moved to Princeton in 2002 where they made many friends and were active in their church. Curt suffered a brain injury after a fall in May of 2017 and lived in Princeton until his wife Elaine passed away in December of 2017. Curt then lived with his daughter in Zimmerman and was receiving home hospice services since the beginning of the year. We are grateful for the support of hospice during this difficult time.
Curt was a devoted husband and father and a friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; parents, Carl and Johanna (Jenny) Legwold; brothers, Lloyd and Conrad; and sister, Benora Bengtson.
He is survived by his son, Scott (Sandy) Legwold; granddaughter, Brittany; daughter, Jenna (Denny) Kubes; step grandchildren, Brian Kubes, Melanie (Tim) Lundell; great grandchildren, Rowan, Oscar, Wally and Autumn; and his sister, Evelyn Swiggum.
A celebration of his life will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton on June 18th at 11:00 a.m.
