Curtis A. Lueck, age 89 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 24, 2022, at the JA Wedum Hospice House in Brooklyn Park.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, October 2 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton Township.

