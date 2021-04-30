Connie Kay Gustafson, age 63, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Green Valley. She was born on February 12, 1957 in Milaca, MN to William “John” and Mable Snow. Connie was able to fulfill her dream and moved to Arizona in 2018 to be closer to her sisters. She worked in sales at Walgreens. Connie loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, and was known for her avid gardening. She also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, canning and most importantly, spending time with her family. Connie is survived by her beloved husband, Vernon Gustafson; daughter, Kristina M. Molitor (Kenneth) of Sauk Rapids, MN; son, Jason M. Gustafson (Celina) of Becker, MN; three sisters, Dona Johnson, Jan Foreman and Laina Beach all of Green Valley, AZ; two brothers, Albert “Mike” Snow (Deb) of Princeton, MN and Stanley Snow (Joyce) of Danbury, WI; five grandchildren, Brittney, Gabriel, Victoria, Brandon and Carter; great-grandchild, Beau. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Orrin Snow and Mable Theresa (Boehm) Snow; two sisters, Arlis Hugg and Joyce Daudt; and five brothers, Marvin, Ken, Ronald, Eldred and Raymond Snow. Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 12 Noon at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. A reception will follow at Northern Lights Banquet Center in Pease, MN.
