Colleen "Coco" J. Biggins (Shea), age 67 of Backus, MN, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life for Colleen will be held in early June. For updated service information and details please go to williamsdingmann.com.

Colleen Jane was born to Joseph and Margaret (Egeland) Shea on October 20, 1955, in Hibbing. When she was young, her family moved to the Princeton area, and Colleen proudly graduated from Princeton High School in 1974.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.