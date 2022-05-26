Clint Vedders, age 78, of Milaca, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease with Pastor Michael Ten Haken officiating. Interment will follow at Pease Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 7 PM Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Clint Vedders was born July 10, 1943 to John and Irene (Wieberdink) Vedders . He was baptized and died as a member of the Pease CRC. He attended Pease Christian School through the eighth grade, after which he stayed home to help on the family farm. He married Sandy Berger January 2, 1965. They started their married life in Golden Valley, where Clint worked at Posis Engineering where he was part of the team that developed the St. Jude's Heart Valve. There, their only daughter, Michele, was born. He then became a machinist at Remmelle Engineering and lived in Albertville. They later moved back to the family farm in Pease. He owned and operated Milaca Machine and Tool often working on projects with 3M and Medtronic. Later, he made seismic testing sources and holds several patents and has machines across the world. He traveled to Uzbekistan to train and teach how to maintain the source. He had a naturally mechanical mind and could envision how to make anything work.
He and his wife, Sandy, enjoyed traveling and golfing together for many years and spent nine winters together in Texas. After Sandy's passing in 2014, he wintered in Arizona for a couple of years before going back to winter in Texas. He enjoyed spending time and dancing with his special friend, Sandy Goodell.
Clint's true pride and joy were his grandchildren, Carter and Avery Herbst. He loved watching them in their activities. He was so proud of being with each of them when they each shot their first deer. He also loved fishing with them and spending his summers in his RV in Lowell and Michele's yard after his wife Sandy's passing.
Clint leaves behind his daughter, Michele (Lowell) Herbst of Foreston; grandchildren, Carter and Avery Herbst; sister, Sharon Minks of Milaca; brothers, Don Vedders of Taylor, SC, Paul Vedders of Mora, Harvey (Shelly) Vedders of Milaca, Terry (Suzette) Vedders of Milaca and Phil (Debbie) Vedders of Princeton; sister-in-law, Margo (Mike) Willert of Ivanhoe, MN; special friend, Sandy Goodell; also by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Vedders; in-laws, Norman and Marian Berger; brothers, Wendell, Stanley, and Lee (Shari) Vedders.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.