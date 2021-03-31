Clemens Raymond Volker was born June 27, 1928, at home, Greenbush Township, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, son of Clemens and Emma (Schmidt) Volker. Clem attended country school at Estes Brook and graduated from 8th grade on June 18, 1942. After graduation, he helped with farm work. He worked in the Cleveland Cliff Iron Mines, Calumet, MN, one winter in 1946. Clem served in the Army June 1953 – May 1955 and was stationed in Alaska. He married Emma Theresa Reibestein on June 18, 1955. They had three sets of twins – Sharon and Sandra, Rosanne and Ronald, Arnold and Judy. He farmed until 1965, when he sold the dairy cows, but continued to do field work for several more years. He worked at Hoffman Engineering, Anoka, December 13, 1965 – April 30, 1989, when he retired. Clem loved to travel, taking his family on many trips over the years. Clem and Emma went on vacations to Mexico, Portugal, Spain, North Africa, Germany, Holland, France, Austria, Italy, and many places in the United States and Canada. Clem and Emma spent winters in Mexico, Texas and for many years in Arizona. For their 25th and 50th Wedding Anniversaries, they celebrated in Germany with relatives. We celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary in 2020 with many relatives, friends and neighbors. He was an avid gardener, loved helping his son Ron on his farm, and liked making things out of wood – frames, bookshelves, etc. He loved to be busy and being creative fixing things around the farm. He kept the farm well maintained over the years. On September 15, 2018, we celebrated the Volker Family Farm Centennial Celebration, with a huge party on the farm. Clem was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN. Clem passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the age of 92 at the Princeton Elim Home. He is survived by his wife Emma (Reibestein) Volker of 65 years, and by his children Sharon (Pat) Moenkhaus of Isle, MN, Sandy (Richard) Bronson of Princeton, MN, Rosanne Volker-Bronson of Princeton, MN, Ron Volker of Milaca, MN, Arnold Volker of Walker, MN; eight grandchildren: Jenny (David) Reiman, Justin (Danielle) Bronson, Kristie (Brian) Spellings, Becky Moenkhaus, Katie Moenkhaus, Jason Bronson, Taylor Volker, Dawson Volker and five great-grandchildren: George and Hannah Reiman, Liam Reding, Bruce Bronson, Adaline Spellings; along with his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemens and Emma (Schmidt) Volker, sisters Dorothy Wicktor and Marilyn Wourms, brother Bernard Volker, infant brother Joseph, daughter Judy Volker, son-in-law George Bronson, nephew Chuck Wicktor, niece Louise (Wicktor) Bukoskey. Funeral service will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton. Visitation will start at noon. Burial will be immediately after mass at Greenbush Catholic Cemetery, Princeton, MN. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/richfield-mn/clemens-volker-10125386
