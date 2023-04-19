Clarice Mae (Burke) Orsborn

Clarice was born on August 2, 1931 in Greenbush Township, MN to Patrick and Rosalie Burke. She was the youngest of 10 children. She worked as a nanny before she married the love of her life Allan Orsborn on July 8, 1955. Just as she predicted to Allan, they had five girls.

Clarice enjoyed dancing, playing the accordion, listening to old time music, being outside and being with family and friends.

