In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services for Clarence “Sonny” L. Steeves, 79 of St. Francis, who passed away at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell on Monday, November 9, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Clarence Loren Steeves was born on April 24, 1941 in Princeton to Clarence and Vivian (Bullford) Steeves. He married Judith Wolf on April 16, 1966 and they later divorced. Sonny worked for many different companies as a truck driver and in his later years, he continued to drive truck as an independent contractor. He also farmed for many years. Sonny loved going for drives, 50’s and Country music, talking on his phone and watching Fox News. He was genuine, hardworking and had a personality that was larger than life. Sonny had a great sense of humor and he loved his family. Survivors include his daughters and son, Michelle (Neal) Jensen of Eagan, Deb (Todd) Kuzma of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Jeanette) of Maple Grove and Lori (fiancé Charley Carner) Kiraly of Sartell; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jake, Jarred, Blake, Audrey, Sophia; fur babies, Crissy and Bob; and significant other, Elaine Hierlinger of St. Francis. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Shirley Jean Mathison and Caroline Manthey. Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
