Clarence James Knutson 91, Santiago, MN died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at a wonderful home called A Place At My Table in Princeton, MN. Clarence was born January 21, 1929 to Christ and Julia (Storseth) Knutson, in Minneapolis, MN. At the age of 14 he moved to Santiago, MN with his family and graduated from Princeton High School in 1947. In 1950, he married Mary Ann Anderson. They raised six children and had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Clarence worked at Hoffman Engineering and farmed in Santiago. He loved his time fishing, gathering for coffee and cards at the town hall in Santiago, traveling, and golfing trips. He was a devoted and active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Santiago. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn, his two brothers and two sisters, and his 6 children; Anita (Greg) Johnson, Tom, Paula (Mark) Jacobs, Jim (Sue), Bill (Kathy), and Kristi (Joe) Schramel, 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
