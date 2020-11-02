A private Mass of Christian Burial for Clarence Joseph Czech, who passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at home, will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca, MN. Interment with full military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 9th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing are required. Clarence Joseph Czech was born October 21, 1935 to Robert and Emma (Schlichting) Czech in rural Royalton, in Morrison County, MN. He graduated from Royalton, High School in 1953. He worked on the family farm with his dad and brother and played in the Jolly Vegabond Band until 1958. He was drafted into the US Army in 1958 and served in South Korea until 1960. He met Genevieve Delores VanderHeyden while playing at the Tin Shack near Onamia, MN. While on leave from the US Army, they were married on July 18, 1959. They raised 10 children. After returning home from the Army, he took over the family farm in Royalton and farmed there until 1969. While living in the Royalton area, he also worked for Bellevue Township maintaining roads. In 1969, Clarence and Genevieve bought a farm near Milaca, MN and farmed until 2016. He also worked at Stempf Auto Salvage near Onamia for a few years, he then worked for Milaca Township maintaining roads until 2015. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW and the American Legion. Clarence was known for helping people in need. He would help many neighbors by fixing farm equipment, cars, welding fabrication, and helped with any type of farm work that was needed. On August 12, 1978, Clarence started building a brand new barn with the help of his sons and neighbors. The barn was finished in February of 1980 and the cows moved in. In 2016, he sold the farm and moved closer to town, where he still had his tractors and even some chickens and he became an avid gardener. After retirement, he was able to travel, go camping and fishing with many family members, he especially enjoyed camping with his grandchildren every summer. Clarence is survived by his wife, Genevieve and 10 children, Theresa (Lyle) Coleman, Charlotte (Danny) Wold, Kenneth, George (Michelle), Jolene (Kurt) Krsiean, Dennis (Brenda), Marian (Patrick) O’Donnell, Michael (Laurie), Anthony (BobbiJo), Russell (Chris); sister Marie Raun of Detroit Lakes; brother Wally (Marcy) of Royalton; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lorretta Demarais.
