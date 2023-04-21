Christine Yvonne Rono, 52 of Maplewood, MN, passed away on March 20, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Mother of Mike Rono (Katherine Ramig), Brainerd; Ashley Hirsch (Eddy), Braham; Mathew Merchlewicz (Anna), Braham. Daughter of Harold Rono, Crosby and Donna Reichle, deceased. Sister of Teresa Ruohomaki (Mark), Troy Rono and Tim Rono. She treasured and adored her grandchildren. She LOVED her family and her friends who were part of her "family" Freddie, Kandice, and Louie. She created memories and precious moments whenever possible. We mourn her loss in our lives, we had very little time to complete any of her bucket list items but she knew she was loved.
She had been employed by TSI in Shoreview at time of her death; previous employers were Artistic Finishes in Roseville and Crystal Cabinets in Princeton. She valued her work and the friends she has made throughout the years.
Christine Rono's Celebration of Life will be held May 13, 2023 at Island Lake Park #1, Shoreview, MN from 1:30-5.
