Chris Weinreich

Chris Weinreich, age 64 of Wahkon, Minnesota, passed away on March 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Chris Bradley Weinreich was born in Mora, Minnesota on July 25, 1958, 7 minutes after his sister Kathy to Harold (Dick) Weinreich and Beverly (Holmberg) Weinreich. He was a surprise, as twins were not expected. Chris grew up in Mora, Blaine, and Lindstrom, Minnesota before moving back to Mora for the remainder of high school. He attended several schools for further education. Following his marriage to April Munkelwitz in May of 1978, Chris worked at the family juice production plant in Lindstrom, Minnesota, becoming Plant Manager, and running quality control. Chris and April moved from Lindstrom to a farm in Wahkon in the late 80s where they raised their 3 children. Chris's dream was to raise his family on a farm. His dream of farming was inspired by helping his grandpa Holmberg and his dad farm as a kid. This fit well with April as she also grew up farming and shared his love for country living. Chris really enjoyed raising beef cattle, sheep, pigs, and chickens. He was always working, fixing, and creating. Chris worked at Isle Public Schools, Hawkins Sawmill, his family-owned cafes and catering business, and the City of Wahkon, a job he loved for 24 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.