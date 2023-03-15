Chris Weinreich, age 64 of Wahkon, Minnesota, passed away on March 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Chris Bradley Weinreich was born in Mora, Minnesota on July 25, 1958, 7 minutes after his sister Kathy to Harold (Dick) Weinreich and Beverly (Holmberg) Weinreich. He was a surprise, as twins were not expected. Chris grew up in Mora, Blaine, and Lindstrom, Minnesota before moving back to Mora for the remainder of high school. He attended several schools for further education. Following his marriage to April Munkelwitz in May of 1978, Chris worked at the family juice production plant in Lindstrom, Minnesota, becoming Plant Manager, and running quality control. Chris and April moved from Lindstrom to a farm in Wahkon in the late 80s where they raised their 3 children. Chris's dream was to raise his family on a farm. His dream of farming was inspired by helping his grandpa Holmberg and his dad farm as a kid. This fit well with April as she also grew up farming and shared his love for country living. Chris really enjoyed raising beef cattle, sheep, pigs, and chickens. He was always working, fixing, and creating. Chris worked at Isle Public Schools, Hawkins Sawmill, his family-owned cafes and catering business, and the City of Wahkon, a job he loved for 24 years.
Chris enjoyed his friends, music, fishing, old tractors, snowmobiling, drinking and brewing beer, camping, and making jokes. He always found the humor in life. His family was his heart: he was a dedicated, loving father and husband.
Chris was preceded in death by his infant son Luke Weinreich, brother Bruce Weinreich, sister-in-law Donna Weinreich, parents, and grandparents.
Chris is survived by his wife of 44 years April, daughter Hannah Nelson and son-in-law Tory, son Jacob Weinreich, daughter Grace Laguna and daughter-in-law Terri, twin sister Kathy Perry, brothers Steve (Mary Sheridan) Weinreich, Mark (Kataryna) Weinreich, Jake Weinreich, Kevin (Laura) Reynolds, sister-in-law Renee Quinn, stepmother Nancy Weinreich, his beloved in-laws, and his many friends.
Chris's life will be celebrated on a date yet to be determined. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.