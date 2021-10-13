Chihaya Sierra Satoh

Chihaya Satoh, of Champlin, MN, passed away on October 5, 2021, in a car accident while on her drive to work.
She was a friend, world traveler, and compassionate soul to everyone. Chihaya was born in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan in 1986. She studied English and traveled to the United States to participate in the foreign exchange program at Milaca High School from 2003 until 2004. Chihaya attended the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a degree in Nutritional Science. She worked and lived in the Minneapolis metro area for most of her adult life. Her passions included: playing guitar, working out, eating good food, traveling, and spending time with the people she loved.
She is survived by her parents Harumi and Shuichi Satoh of Shiogama, Japan, her older brother Kazuhiro (Satomi) Satoh, older sister Wakana (Naofumi) Hosoya, younger brother Sayaki Satoh, boyfriend Jake Johnson of Champlin, MN, beloved pets Pete and Winston, and many close friends.
