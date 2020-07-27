Chester R. Olsen, 94, died peacefully on July 23, 2020 in his apartment at Elim Wellspring (Caley House) Assisted Living, Princeton, Minnesota. In his deep faith in God, he longed for this day when he would be welcomed into God’s living presence. His pre-planning for cremation was granted and he will be buried next to his wife in the Sharon Cemetery in rural Princeton. Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be a private graveside service with the immediate family at a later date. Chester was born at home on the family farm near Paynesville, Minnesota and welcomed by three brothers and a sister. His early education found him walking to a one-room country schoolhouse located a mile from the family farm. Upon his 8th grade graduation, he, as a farm kid in those days, did not go on to high school. Instead, he went to the University of Minnesota’s West Central School of Agriculture on the Morris campus where the curriculum included several high school courses. Later, he enrolled in the American School of Correspondence (Chicago) for the remaining credits he needed for his high school diploma. He graduated from the Evangelical Free Church’s Trinity Seminary and Bible Institute, Minneapolis in 1947. Stated under his graduation photo is He has that rare quality – poise and this Bible reference Romans 1:16,17. Chester found his sweetheart Lee Ila at Trinity (she was in the Bible Institute). They married shortly after their graduation and, accepting his first pastorate, moved into the parsonage of the Elim Evangelical Free Church in rural Litchville, North Dakota. There would be three more parsonages to move into when Chester pastored First Congregational Churches in Minnesota: Sherburn, Comfrey, Aldrich and Staples. Retiring, Chester and Lee Ila purchased their first home in rural Princeton, Minnesota. They became active members of First Congregational Church/UCC. Chester has shared wonderful memories of growing up in his Olsen family on the farm. He and his brothers got into lots of mischievous adventures. Two of his brothers went on to be farmers and the other brother and Chester became pastors. Through the years, reminiscing at family reunions was wonderful fun. While living in Staples, Chester especially enjoyed fishing in nearby lakes with an elderly neighbor on Mondays. The fish would be fried on a Coleman camping stove on a picnic table in the backyard to keep that fish smell out of Lee Ila’s kitchen. Chester and Lee Ila loved the Lord and each other in a 68-year marriage. What a blessing for their three daughters to grow up in a loving and happy Christian home. Preceding Chester in death were his wife Lee Ila; his parents; his brothers Howard, Willard, and Clarion and a sister, Muriel. Survivors are Chester’s three daughters, Karen (Orlin) Johnson, Kaylene (Gary) Anderson, and Debra Olsen; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In memory of Chester, kindly direct memorials to: First Congregational UCC, PO Box 417 and/or to the Activities Fund at Elim Wellspring Assisted Living, 104 8th Avenue South; both are in Princeton, MN 55371.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.