Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton for Cheryl L. Clayson, age 67 of Princeton, who passed away on March 10, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton.
Cheryl Lynn Clayson was born to William and Mary (Barker) Herchenhahn on June 1, 1954, in Milaca. She attended Milaca High School and graduated in 1972. Cheryl worked as a CNA for several years at the Elim Home, Princeton. While working at the Elim Home, she took pride in taking time to communicate with the elderly. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton. Cheryl married Rory Clayson on April 15, 2002, in Aitkin. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, leisurely activities, riding bike, and Bingo. Cheryl was a devoted daughter, proud mother, patient grandmother, an animal lover, kind-hearted, and generous with her time and her community. Cheryl will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Rory of Princeton; daughter, Jill Herchenhahn of St. Cloud; mother, Mary Herchenhahn of Aitkin; step-children, Richard Clayson of Princeton and Natasha (Michael) Besett of Wadena; grandchildren, Lillyann Timmer of St. Cloud and Lacey Woodworth of St. Cloud; step-grandchildren, Chloe and Kylie Besett and Heaven Ecker; and siblings, Ruth (Dave) Hughley of Onamia, Carol (Gary) Isaccson of Aitkin, William Herchenhahn of Somerset, WI, and John Herchenhahn of Minneapolis.
She was preceded in death by her father, William; step-son, Frances Clayson; and nephew Terry Swanson.
