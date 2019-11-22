Cheryl Klingler died peacefully in her sleep November 13, 2019 at the age of 77 in “her home” of the Country Living For Older Adults foster home of Kim and John Evenson where she has lived for the past four years with Alzheimer’s dementia. Cheryl was born on November 4, 1942, adopted by John and Jennie Kerich living in Mpls. She graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1960. She married Donald Mitchell December 5, 1960, and they had four children together with marriage ending in 1974. She married Edward Klingler October 5, 1974, eventually moving to Foley where they retired. Cheryl is survived by her children Tammy (Greg) Anderson, Theresa Mitchell, and John (Kathy) Mitchell; her grandkids Amber, Josi, Jessica, Andrew, Danny, Amy, Lucas, Shane and Nicole; 10 great-grandkids and two great-great grandkids. She is also survived by her “foster” family Kim and John Evenson, foster sisters Ardy Tourville, Pat Berthiaume, Janet Huebner and Eileen McCoy, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Colleen Hass, grandson Robert Hass and husband of 41 years Edward Klingler. Funeral services were held at Glendorado Lutheran Church Friday, November 22nd at 10 a.m.
Cheryl Klingler
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Klingler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.