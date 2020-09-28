Charles Martin Coughlin, age 89 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Prairie Manor Nursing Home in Blooming Prairie. He was born November 30, 1930, to his parents Thomas and Mary (Martin) Coughlin at home in Freeborn County. He was raised and confirmed in St. Columbanus Catholic Church. He attended country school through 8th grade and graduated in 1949 from the Blooming Prairie High School. After graduation, he worked at the Supper Club in Blooming Prairie and then the Newry Store. In 1951, he began his career with Minnesota Telephone Company as a lineman. On January 4, 1951, Charles married Loretta Simon at St. Columbanus Catholic Church. Their marriage was blessed with 12 children. In February 1951, he enlisted with the United States Navy, and served in the Korean War. Charles was honorably discharged in 1955. He continued his job with Minnesota Telephone Company and worked his way up to Central Office Supervisor and retired on December 19, 1986 from Contel Communications. In 1989, Loretta and Charles moved to Blooming Prairie from Milaca and returned to Loretta’s childhood home in Blooming Prairie. The couple wintered in Arizona for 17 years. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, and gardening. He was a member of St. Columbanus Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW, and American Legion. Charles will be dearly missed by all. Charles is survived by his wife, Loretta Coughlin of Blooming Prairie, MN; children, Ann Rapp of Cannon Falls, MN, Thomas (Linda) Coughlin, Cotapaxi, CO, Brian (Dawn) Coughlin of Brooklyn Park, MN, Jane (Dave) Harty of Apache Junction, AZ, Carol Coughlin of Blooming Prairie, MN, Charles (Amy) Coughlin of Maple Lake, MN, James (Stacy) Coughlin of Milaca, MN, John (Amy) Coughlin of Richfield, MN, Joseph Coughlin of Denver, CO and Peter (Dawn) Coughlin of Andover, MN; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; brother, Clair (Pauline) Coughlin of Osseo, MN; sister, Kathleen Murphy of Faribault, MN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Coughlin; son, Adrian Coughlin in infancy; daughter, Jennifer Bishop in 2013; seven brothers, one sister. A private memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Public visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie, Knights of Columbus Rosary Service will be held 30 minutes before the visitation. Interment will be in St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery in Blooming Prairie with Military Honors by the Blooming Prairie Honor Guard. Memorials preferred to St. Columbanus Catholic Church. Services are prearranged and preformed with Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
