Charles F. Herman, 87, of Princeton passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Elim Home in Princeton. He was born on March 23, 1933 in Morris, Minnesota to LaVern and Margaret (Hicks) Herman. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ardis, brother Harlan Herman, sister Beverly Zabel. Chuck is survived by his son Les (Mona) Herman of Leesburg, FL; daughter Charlene Williams of Isanti; four grandchildren James Williams of Hudson, WI, Joseph (Melissa) Williams of Apple Valley, Kyle Herman of Blaine, Sara (Andrew) McKeon of Mound; four great-grandchildren Emma McKeon, Skylar, Westin and August Williams; brothers Floyd (Mary) Herman of Albany, GA, Donald (Marilyn) Herman of Zimmerman, sisters Joyce (Ron) Ulmer of Newton, KS, Karen (Terry) Anderson of Princeton; sister-in-law Jean Herman of Princeton, brother-in-law Harold Zabel of Waseca; as well as step children, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Clough Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
