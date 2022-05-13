Cedric E. Meixell

Cedric Meixell was born January 20, 1944, to Leonard and Jean (Frye) Meixell at Blue Earth, MN. He passed away on May 6, 2022.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Mavis Holter and brother Gary.
In 1947, the family moved to Princeton, MN. Cedric attended school in Princeton, graduating in 1962. He played football and wrestled as the captain of the team for 3 years.
Cedric worked at Electric Machinery EM in northeast Minneapolis for 45 years before he retired. Cedric especially enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his family. Cedric was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed gardening and living in the country.
Cedric is survived by one brother Steven Meixell (wife Sandy) and three sisters Lenice Daudt (husband Larry), Clarice Harman (husband Darald), Glenda Meixell and sister in-law Carol Meixell.
Cedric married Lillian Jansen 1962. They had three sons, Cedric "Ric," Joseph (Kristin) and Nick (wife Jody). He is survived by his three sons, grandchildren Kayla Jo, Hunter M. Alex and Joe Jr.
Cedric married Donna Comtois and they enjoyed a loving relationship for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Donna Comtois Meixell; Armand, Shelly, Courtney, Amber, Tristan, Yvonne, Alicia; grandchildren Hunter P., Pierce, Evelyn and Sylis.
Cedric will be remembered as a jokester, who made people laugh and happy.
Celebration of Life held May 21, 2022 at 11am, United Congregational Church of Christ, 610 1st Street, Princeton, MN 55371.
