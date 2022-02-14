Carroll Dagenais, age 93, of Milaca, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Carroll Lyal Dagenais was born on November 19, 1928, in Onamia, Minnesota, to Richard and Flossie (Davis) Dagenais and was the youngest of six siblings. At age two, the family moved to a farm in Greenbush Township, which included driving the cattle from Onamia to Greenbush Township near Princeton, Minnesota. Carroll's schooling took place in a one-room schoolhouse called School District 5. When it was cold, they would keep their hands warm by holding onto hot potatoes while going to school. His hands were always cold on the way home after eating the potatoes for lunch. Carroll enjoyed working on the family farm until 1948.
On Valentine's Day in 1948, Carroll met the love of his life, Clarice Danger, at a dance at the popular Bud's Place. They were married on December 28, 1949, in Milaca at Trinity Lutheran Church.
During the early years of married life in the 1950's, their life consisted of traveling to eight states of which required 25 moves as Carroll's job focused on the construction of high voltage transmission lines to bring people in the remote areas access to electricity for the first time. One such experience took Carroll to Montana to build The Breaks of the Missouri River that was recently written about in the National Geographic.
Having the desire to be closer to their extended family, Carroll obtained a lineman's position in Braham, Minnesota, at East Central Electric Association (ECEA) in 1956. In 1960, Carroll and Clarice relocated to Milaca, Minnesota, where he continued to work for ECEA until his retirement in 1990. Carroll served a total of 42 years building and maintaining electrical lines and was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). In approximately 1990, Carroll became a member of the Lightning Strike and Electrical Shock Survivors International Inc.
He was an active member at the Trinity Lutheran Church and some positions he volunteered for were Treasurer of the Men's Club, working at the annual lutefisk supper, Meals on Wheels, serving lunch at auctions to raise building funds, ushering, and helping in the kitchen for funerals.
Carroll enjoyed fishing as a past time with family and friends. Even if it was in a shallow 14-foot Lund boat with a three horsepower Johnson motor, six people with cane poles, and of course two large coolers of lunch prepared by Clarice. Many fond memories are recalled by all.
Another past time Carroll and Clarice enjoyed was traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada. Often, they would team up with their siblings. Some favorite places were Branson, Blue Ridge Mountains, Niagara Falls, The Rocky Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Carroll's ultimate past time was enjoying his family. He had a sense of humor, kindness and patience that often drew children to him. His faithfulness and loyalty to his family has not gone unnoticed. He has been a model of perseverance during difficult days. He will be greatly missed but remembered with great appreciation.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Flossie Dagenais; sisters Thelma (Al) Nekola, Helen Hauser, Evelyn Dagenais, Marie (Lloyd) Lindell; brother Richard A. Dagenais; and several nieces and nephews.
Carroll is survived by Clarice, his wife of 72 years; daughter Linda (Tim) Vaccari; son Steven (Sheila) Dagenais; five grandchildren: Josh (Leslie), Jenny (Adam), Amanda (Rick), Joseph, Sara; several loved great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Because of the fact we all know people who have died or suffered greatly with COVID, we ask that you wear a mask during visitation as well as the service. Of course, if you tested positive, or have recently been with someone who has, we understand your absence as you thoughtfully protect others. We know there are other ways to show your support during this time. Thank you for respecting Carroll's desire to protect others. The service will be live streamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church Milaca Youtube Page.
