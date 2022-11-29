In loving memory of Carroll "Art" Christensen, who passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2022.
Funeral services held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1 PM at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials are preferred to Milaca Free Church.
Born on November 6, 1933 in Spencer, Iowa, as one of eight kids to Bernard and Anna Christensen. He always had a smile and a joke and greeted life with a sense of humor.
Early in life, he learned the importance of hard work on the farm, and he continued that work ethic throughout his life. He was an artist at heart and loved to build and create things throughout his life. He made furniture, urns, replica cars, bowls, and even his own casket.
He was married in 1959 to Cecelia Foster and raised a family of three kids.
He is survived by his children, Dean Christensen (Maren), Carol Johnson (Darrell) and Tom Christensen (Joanie). He has five grandchildren (Matthew, Stephanie, Nyah, Connor, Isaac ) and five great-grandchildren (Addison, Aria, Zoe, Isaiah, Ezekiel). He is also survived by his three siblings and numerous nephews and nieces.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister and a great granddaughter.
Art spent most of his career as a glazier for East Side Glass in St Cloud. When not working on his farm, remodeling his numerous houses, restoring many cars, or helping friends and family, he dedicated his life to being an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He loved nothing more than being surrounded by family and was viewed as a father figure by several people in his life.
He will be laid to rest in the Milo Cemetery, but as a believer in Christ, will live on forever in heaven with his eternal Father. He will be dearly missed by everyone he came in contact with.
