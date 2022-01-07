Carrol Tufo

Carrol J. Tufo, 87, N. Pleasant St., Watertown passed away at her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022 of natural causes.
Carrol was born in Monticello, Iowa in 1934, daughter of George and Elsie Gearhart, and she graduated from Princeton High School in Minnesota in 1952. She earned her studied at the Minnesota School of Business in 1954 and was employed by Aetna. She also worked for Howlands & Steinbach Department Store for 25 years. In 1957 she married the love of her life, Jerry C. Tufo in Minneapolis, MN.
She is survived by three of her four children, Catherine Tufo, Watertown, Jerry and Un Mi Tufo, Greenville, SC, and Paula and Scott Ford, Brownville; three grandchildren, Helena and Ben Breshears, Daniel Tower, and Rachel and Jordan Dufrane, all of TX; three great-grandchildren, Michael, Madeline Patricia and Matthew Dufrane; step-granddaughter, Vanessa and Matthew Maynard, step-great-grandchildren MJ and Victoria Maynard, brother, Douglas and Cheryl Gearhart, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Jerry – whom she missed every day since his passing, daughter Patricia, grandson Jerry Jr. and brother Anderson.
Donations in her name may be made to either Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St. or Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Carrol's family may be made at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
