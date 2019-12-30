Carol Judd, age 63, of Milaca, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital. In keeping with Carol’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Carol Ann Judd was born August 29, 1956 to Chester and Dorys (Pohl) Jensen in Princeton, MN. She grew up near Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School. She was united in marriage to Gary Judd on December 13, 1988 at Milaca United Methodist Church. They lived and farmed in Foreston and she worked as a waitress at the Highway Cafe and then at Embers. She was then employed at Volunteers of America (VOA). Gary and Carol later moved to Milaca near the airport. She was very active with the Milaca Legion Auxiliary and helped with the Milaca Airport Fly-In Breakfast. Gary and Carol spent their winters in Texas for 10 years. She had a great passion for gardening and crafts. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Gary; sisters, Jennie (Jim) Toberman of Princeton and Mary Jensen of Princeton; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Garnet Brady and brother, Steven Conger.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.