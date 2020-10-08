Carol Jeanne Hagen, age 82, of Princeton passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Engel Haus Assisted Living in Albertville. She was born on June 21, 1938 in Ponca, NE the daughter of Henry and Leona (Calvert) Marron. Carol Marron and Richard Hagen were joined in Holy Marriage on September 14, 1957 and God blessed their marriage with six children. Carol was a devoted wife and loved Richard dearly. Carol and Richard had known each other since grade school and had grown up as children from the same small town of Newcastle, NE. Carol was formerly employed as a social worker in Cambridge for The State of Minnesota. She also enjoyed walking, traveling, baking, gardening and golfing, but her family came first. Carol loved her children and grandchildren and the activities that they were involved in. The memories made will be forever treasured. Carol had a deeply devoted Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton which later became Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Survived by her loving husband of sixty three years: Richard Hagen; children: Lynn (Robert Egge) Hagen, Bret (Mary) Hagen, Rick (Gina) Hagen and Michelle (Brent Weyer) Hagen; sixteen grandchildren: Michael & Brian LeDuc, Nikki (Jesse) Landon, Alex (Abby) Hagen, Becky (Jamie) Andrews, Mark Hagen, Sara Hagen, Father Nicholas Hagen, Tony (Maria) Hagen, Clare Hagen, Jonathan Hagen, Grant Hagen, Lane Hagen, Erin (Jesse) Durant, Katie Hicks and Thomas Hicks; great grandchildren: Olive, Aubrey, Elizabeth, Jamison, Jeremiah and Kaylee; siblings: Glen Marron, Janice McCabe, Bonnie Marron, Linda Pavlo, Roseanne Dunning, Philip Marron, Rita Stellick and Nancy Marron; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Leona Marron, sons Ronald Hagen and Mark Hagen, siblings Richard, Raymond, John and Joan Marron. Visitation was held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church of Princeton, MN. Mass of Christian Burial for Carol J. Hagen will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, 804 7th Avenue South, Princeton, MN. Concelebrating the Mass will be Father Nick Hagen and Father Kevin Anderson. Casket Bearers will be Mark Hagen, Michael LeDuc, Brian LeDuc, Alex Hagen, Thomas Hicks, Grant Hagen. Honorary Casket Bearer will be Lane Hagen. Interment to follow the service at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton, MN. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
