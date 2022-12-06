Carol Jane (Gohman) Campbell

Carol, age 85 of Becker, MN, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Carol was born on August 16, 1937 to Arthur and Ella (Warner) Gohman. She married Donald L. Campbell on January 26, 1954. She and Don raised 10 children on the family farm. Carol did the daily farm work while Don worked construction. She was the first female in the Santiago Lions Club where she also served as secretary for many years. Carol did daycare for most of her children and even some of her grandchildren. She loved to crochet, knit, read, and watch Hallmark shows. She was known for her ability to feed a hungry crowd and for her love of family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald; children Ellen, Wayne, Ronald, and Lewis; grandchildren Cole and Renee; and parents Art and Ella Gohman.
Surviving are her children Donna (Dale) Pozorski, LuAnn (Joseph) Berthiaume, Brenda (Dennis) Stang, Laura (Scott) Fischer, Daniel (Vicky) Campbell, Sherlyn (Kellen) Kipka; son-in-law Ken Kisner; daughter-in-law Jen Campbell; 29 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-8PM at the South Santiago Lutheran Church, 14675 - 37th Street SE, Clear Lake, MN and one hour prior to service at church. Funeral held at 11AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the church. Interment in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, MN. Arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, MN, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
