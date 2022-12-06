Carol Jane (Gohman) Campbell

Carol, age 85 of Becker, MN, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Carol was born on August 16, 1937 to Arthur and Ella (Warner) Gohman. She married Donald L. Campbell on January 26, 1954. She and Don raised 10 children on the family farm. Carol did the daily farm work while Don worked construction. She was the first female in the Santiago Lions Club where she also served as secretary for many years. Carol did daycare for most of her children and even some of her grandchildren. She loved to crochet, knit, read, and watch Hallmark shows. She was known for her ability to feed a hungry crowd and for her love of family.

