Carol Ann Hass was born September 16, 1942 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Henry and Dena (Tveite) Quam. She was the fifth child to this union. Carol graduated from Albert Lea High School and from Saint Cloud State College in 1983. Carol worked as a social worker at Braham Five County Mental Health Center, Mille Lacs County Social Services, and a variety of halfway houses and chemical dependency treatment centers.
Carol and her friend, Dorothy Lemke held Emotions Anonymous at the old Milaca Hospital for 18 years.
Carol's passion was God, family and friends. She loved sewing, crafts, and golf. Family Christmas was her favorite celebration. Carol read her Bible and prayed for the USA daily. This was a mission for her.
She married Ronald Bernard Hass on September 17, 1960. They had three children.
Carol passed away November 13, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
She is survived by three children, Anthony (Tracy) Hass, Todd Hass, and Marie (Todd) Hendrickson; four grandchildren, Alex (Dayna) Hass, Elliot Hass, Nathan Hass, and Chloe Hendrickson; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Archer Hass; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Dena; husband, Ron Hass; grandson, Carter Hendrickson; siblings, Dolly (Don) Worke, Gert (John) Erickson, Harriet (Vernie) Classon, and Howard (Carolyn) Quam; and in-laws, Ben and Vera Hass.
Services held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.