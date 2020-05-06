Carol Harms, 79, of Foley, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Carol died on her husband’s birthday; they are together once again, dancing in heaven! A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Carol Jean Harms was born October 11, 1940, near Ivanhoe, Minnesota to John and Amanda (Ehlers) Hauschild. She attended Ivanhoe School. Shortly after graduating high school, she worked at the Canby Hospital where she met Donald Harms to whom she later married. They were married April 18, 1959 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Taunton, Minnesota. Carol farmed alongside her husband and helped to raise their three children. She worked at Gorecki Manufacturing in Milaca and Foley for many years. Carol enjoyed cooking, baking and dancing, but was content in recent years to watch TV and play on her iPad. She was a past member of Swan Lake Evangelical Free Church in Cottonwood, Minnesota and was excited to be baptized as a believer on August 19, 2012 by Pastor Ray Glenn. She is survived by her son, David (Barbara) of St. Cloud, daughter, Darla (Ray) Olson of Foley and son-in-law, Mike Fischer of Wausau, WI; brother-in-law, Bob (Carol) Harms of Clarkfield, MN and sister, Mildred Josephson of Minneota, MN as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don in 2015; daughter, Diane Fischer in 2016; brother, Arnold; sister, Mary Lou Mattson and numerous family and friends. The family would like to thank ALL the PCA’s that helped Carol over the years so she was able to remain in her home. Remaining in her home was very important to Carol. Also, thanks to all the many family and friends that have kept her in their thoughts and prayers over the years.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.