The family of Elsie Liepitz extends a sincere THANK YOU to all who have supported us in our mom’s final days. We appreciate the love and concern from the Fairview Hospice staff, ALL the caregivers and Katie at Caley House, and Elim staff who cared for her in her last days. We are very grateful for Reese and Kim Hultman of Peterson Johnson Funeral Home, Milaca, and Rev. Michael Ten Haken, Pastor of the Pease Christian Reformed Church, who were SO instrumental in helping us say a meaningful good-bye to our mom during these days of Covid concerns. We have been thankful for the support and friendship from so many of Mom’s and our friends and relatives who remembered her and our family with cards, flowers, gifts and memorials. All undesignated memorials are being sent to a charity Mom supported and cared deeply about, Congenital Hyperinsulinism International. We are thankful for the years God gave our mother and for her strength of character, her Christian example and for the love she showed us all as the matriarch of the Liepitz family. Sincerely, Charlotte Meinz, Warren Liepitz, Trudy Johnson and Families
