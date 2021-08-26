The family of John Santema wishes to thank everyone for their concern, words of encouragement, food, prayers, visits and all other acts of kindness. Special thanks to those who served food on Friday night and Saturday. Words cannot express how loved and respected we feel. God bless you call.
