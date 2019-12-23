To Our Wonderful Community, The family of Dan Drury would like to thank everyone who helped Dan and our family through the last couple months. All the cards, food, offers of help, all the workers at the memorial service and flowers were wonderful. Your expressions of kindness and support are genuinely appreciated during this difficult time. Sue Drury and family
Dan Drury Memorial Thank You
