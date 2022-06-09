Lubbertus "Butch" VandenBerg, age 66, of Isle, MN, passed away June 4, 2022.
A celebration of life will be on his birthday, June 26, 2022, from 2-6 pm at 21273 310th Avenue, Isle, MN.
He was born June 26, 1955 in Milaca, MN to Lubbert and Alice (Terpstra) VandenBerg. He grew up in Foreston, MN, and graduated from Milaca High School in 1973.
He worked in the lumber and logging industries for most of his adult life, from grading wood to all aspects of logging. He spent his free time woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Many wonderful memories were made with his friends fishing for crappies. Once a friend, Butch was your friend for life. He also loved being active with his workhorses.
For the past 18 years, he has lived with his partner and loving companion, Ethel Klein, near Malmo.
He is survived by his mother, Alice VandenBerg; partner, Ethel Klein; sister, Jenine (Rick) Swanson; brother, Billy (Kathy) VandenBerg; his nephews and nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces; also by Ethel's daughters, Amy Trunk and Ashley Trunk and their families; and by numerous friends and extended family.
