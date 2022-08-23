Bruce L. Rittenour, age 73 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 21, 2022, at his home in Princeton.

Memorial Services for Bruce will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will be with immediate family at Fish Lake Chapel Cemetery in Mora at a later date.

