Bruce L. Rittenour, age 73 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 21, 2022, at his home in Princeton.
Memorial Services for Bruce will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will be with immediate family at Fish Lake Chapel Cemetery in Mora at a later date.
Bruce Lee Rittenour was born to Clarence and Winnimark (Tewksbury) Rittenour on March 16, 1949, in Minot, ND. He graduated from Mora High School, where he met the love of his life, Gloria Annette Norling. They were joined in marriage on October 7, 1967, in Mora and just a year later they moved to the Princeton area to raise their family.
Bruce worked as an engineer for Lake Region Medical for over 20 years, retiring in 2011. He also owned his own autobody shop, Bruce's Body Shop, for many years after finding a love of working on cars. He also enjoyed traveling with his family to Duluth and being a snowbird, living in Arizona in the winters. Bruce also liked to fish and camp. Above all else, he will be remembered for being an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.
Bruce is survived by wife, Gloria; children, Shannon Gatewood of Princeton, Angela Rittenour of Maplewood, and Robert (Lisa) Rittenour of Princeton; grandchildren, Cassandra, Tanner, Kameron, Bailey, Jackson, Elizabeth, and Tyler; siblings, Fredrick (Darlene) Rittenour of Princeton and Marge (Elmer) Pfarr of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Eleanor Rittenour; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Amanda; and siblings, Carroll, Donald, Doris, and Dale.
