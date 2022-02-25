Brian Ambrose Smelter, Jr. was born May 29, 1983 in Princeton, Minnesota. Brian was an identical twin. Due to birth complaints, Brian was diagnosed with severe Cerebral Palsy at the age of three months. He had a strong will to live his life to the fullest. At the age of four, Brian was placed in foster care by his parents. He was lucky and only had two foster homes. His first home was in Sartell, MN with the loving Guzman family, where he spent ten years. As Brian became more difficult to care for, he was moved to Steve & Kathy Orton, where he spent 25 years. He loved his extended family and was given amazing unconditional love. He was noisy and always needed to know what was going on around him. He loved having stories read to him by Steve & Kathy (foster parents). Their granddaughter, Hilde, was there to calm him.
He loved listening to Minnesota Twins baseball games and football on Sundays. He loved music -mostly old-time gospel music by Wayne R. He loved having his foster family's grandkids around him, hearing the kids play brought a joy to his heart. He loved his soft blanket, soft stuffed animals, and the outdoors in the summer sun.
Brian graduated from Milaca High School and was involved at the DAC in Milaca for several years.
He passed away February 22, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Saint Louis Park.
Brian is survived by his father, Brian (Connie) Smelter of Foreston, MN; mother, Linda (Bob) Huro (Orton) of Danbury, WI; sister, Val (Dave) Tesch and brother, Chris (Katie) Pierson.
A God felt special thank you to his phenomenal care team - Foster family (His private Angel team) Steve & Kathy Orton, Evan & Briana Orton, Erik & Trina Orton, grandchildren, Rolin, Everett, Hilde, Finn, and Archer.
His foster family brought so much joy to Brian. Our appreciation for all the loving care they gave BJ.
