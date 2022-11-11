Bret A. Brinwall, age 42 of Parkers Prairie, MN, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022, at the Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Pizza Pub in Princeton.
Bret Anthony Brinwall was born to Charles and Sharee (Schoenecker) Brinwall on March 13, 1980, in Minneapolis. After attending high school, Bret went on to become a salesman for Milaca Unclaimed Freight, where he worked for over ten years. On July 4, 2019, on the family "Bar-toon," he asked if Amber Lynn Pierson would be engaged to him, and together they blended their family of seven children.
Bret was kind and considerate and his smile could light up a room. He always went out of his way to make you laugh with his wonderful sense of humor. He loved to sing, rap, and overall be boisterous and loud. Bret was an avid Vikings fan, and he loved to watch sports with his family. He will be remembered for his comedy, the way he cared for others, and for the way he could bring joy to anyone. Bret will be dearly missed as a loving fiancé, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.
Bret is survived by his fiancé, Amber Pierson of Parkers Prairie; children, Chase Brinwall of Fargo, ND, Cody Brinwall of Fargo, ND, Carter Brinwall of Fargo, ND, Kinzleigh Brinwall of Parkers Prairie, Adreall (Joe) Mann of Isanti, Haley Dropik of Watertown, and Deven Dropik of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Zoey Dropik; parents, Charles and Sharee Brinwall; siblings, Todd Brinwall of Anoka and Chad (Melissa) Brinwall of Zimmerman; and many other relatives and friends.
